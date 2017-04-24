National Politics

April 24, 2017 11:05 AM

Report: Maine students restrained and secluded 13,000 times

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

A new report finds Maine students were physically restrained and placed in seclusion about 13,000 times each year for the past four years.

The report by the advocacy group Disability Rights Maine indicates more than half of the students who were restrained have severe disabilities.

Maine Public reports (http://bit.ly/2oUx4NA) that educators believe restraining and isolating students is necessary to control behavioral outbursts. But the study found teachers and staff were seven times more likely to be injured during those incidents.

An attorney for Disability Rights Maine says restraint and isolation methods are dangerous and ineffective, and they should be reserved for emergencies.

In a statement, officials with the Department of Education say they have a qualified specialist working with schools to provide support and training.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos