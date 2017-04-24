Utah sheriff resigns amid inmate mistreatment investigation

The sheriff of a remote Utah county under investigation for allegations of inmate mistreatment in its jail quietly resigned over the weekend and officials made his departure public on Monday.
Jerry R. Jorgenson resigned Sunday after serving for six years as the sheriff of northeastern Daggett County, said Susie Potter, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.
Daggett's resignation came days after Utah's Department of Corrections said it turned over a months-long investigation of "serious, criminal allegations" of inmate mistreatment at the jail to the state Attorney General's Office. The Attorney General's office is reviewing the findings to determine if they warrant criminal charges.
The jail, which sits in near Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area in the small town of Manila on the Wyoming border, has been empty since February. That's when state officials say they learned of the mistreatment allegations and removed 80 inmates to other jails or prisons.
State and county officials have declined to release details about the nature of the abuse allegations, saying only it involved "multiple, distressing allegations" involving corrections officers and higher ranking commanders at the jail.
"These are serious, criminal allegations, involving unprofessional conduct and unacceptable correctional practices, which put the inmates and the public in jeopardy," Utah Corrections Executive Director Rollin Cook said in a statement Friday.
Cook said the sheriff's office command staff are still under investigation and "we remain apprehensive about returning inmates to the jail under its current culture."
Asked if Jorgensen resigned because of the investigation, Potter said, "not specifically" and declined further comment, saying she would have to speak to the Daggett County Attorney's Office.
But, she said in a statement, Jorgensen "has served the people of Daggett County with honor and integrity. We wish him the best. He will be missed."
Phone numbers listed for Jorgensen were disconnected.
His resignation came a week after two jail employees were fired and a jail commander resigned.
Jorgensen started working for the county in 2007 as a jail commander. He was first elected sheriff in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.
The FBI is helping state officials, who started investigating the alleged inmate mistreatment in February, Corrections Department spokeswoman Maria Peterson has said.
Three inmates initially were believed to have been mistreated and were removed from the jail as state officials inspected the facility and interviewed prisoners.
Several weeks later, the state removed the remaining inmates.
The county has lost most than $200,000 in revenue since its jail was emptied out, money it receives from the state to house inmates at the jail.
Potter said she could not immediately provide details about who would oversee the county sheriff's office until a new sheriff is elected.
