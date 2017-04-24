National Politics

April 24, 2017 7:48 AM

Fairbanks recycling center project $150,000 over budget

The Associated Press
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

The Fairbanks North Star Borough is seeking out additional funding to start up a recycling program, as the project is facing a $150,000 cost overrun.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2oXzN98) the borough is looking to open a community recycling center at a warehouse in Fairbanks by July 1, when the Fairbanks Rescue Mission is scheduled to end its recycling program. The goal is to consolidate all current recycling programs in the borough so residents can drop off their recycling materials in one place.

The Borough Assembly appropriated about $250,000 in January to get the project up and running. But making the warehouse suitable for a recycling center has cost more than what was initially anticipated.

The assembly is set to vote on a funding request on Thursday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos