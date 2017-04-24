National Politics

April 24, 2017 5:42 AM

Name released of man killed in police shooting in Indiana

The Associated Press
PORTAGE, Ind.

Authorities have released the name of a man who died from a shooting involving a northwestern Indiana police officer.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2psmBdZ ) the man was identified by authorities as 39-year-old William Spates of Portage.

Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said the shooting happened about 1:45 a.m. Saturday after a city officer made a traffic stop. He says actions by the person who died led to the shooting but didn't release details.

Roger Dunn told the newspaper the sound of "five or six" gunshots jolted him awake early and he saw a blue Jeep in his neighbor's driveway and a person lying on the ground. He says an officer had a gun raised at the man.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department and state police are investigating the shooting.

