National Politics

April 23, 2017 11:30 PM

Ex-US Rep. Dennis Kucinich stages anti-charter school tour

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich is making a series of appearances across Ohio to describe what he says are the failings of the state's charter school system.

The 70-year-old Cleveland Democrat, who served 16 years in Congress, plans the town hall-style forums in Centerville, Columbus, Parma and Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) Monday through Thursday. He'll kick off the week with a news conference at the Ohio Statehouse.

Charter schools long have been a political talking point for Democrats in the state, who point to cases of poor academic performance alongside the money diverted to such programs from traditional public schools.

The state's Republican-led state Legislature passed legislation last session aimed at improving accountability and cracking down on charter schools that are persistently failing.

Kucinich will hold question-and-answer sessions at each stop.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos