April 23, 2017 1:57 PM

Lawmakers to extend immunity law in overdose emergencies

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire's law granting certain immunity to people who report drug overdoses is poised to stay in place for the indefinite future.

A law signed last session would've repealed the immunity law, sometimes known as a "Good Samaritan" law, in 2018. But lawmakers are moving to repeal the repeal, meaning the law will stay on the books.

Senators say the legislation is saving lives as New Hampshire continues to deal with an opioid crisis. Nearly 500 people died from drug overdoses in 2016, a record high for the state.

The law says anyone who requests medical attention for someone who is overdosing cannot be charged for possessing a controlled drug at the scene.

The bill has already passed the House and is poised to clear the Senate on Thursday.

