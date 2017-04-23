National Politics

April 23, 2017 11:22 AM

Becerra says California is not in 'business of deportation'

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says his state is committed to keeping families together and is "not in the business of deportation."

Speaking Sunday on ABC's "This Week," Becerra hit back at a White House letter demanding California and other areas help enforce federal immigration law or risk losing federal grants.

He told host George Stephanopoulos that the U.S. Constitution gives states the right to decide how to police its citizens.

Becerra said, "We're in the business of public safety. We're not in the business of deportation."

The attorney general says one of the ways California is protecting people is by creating jobs in a state that is the sixth-largest economy in the world.

