National Politics

April 22, 2017 2:23 PM

Virginia GOP candidates for governor argue over electability

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press
GOOCHLAND, Va.

The three Republicans running for governor in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial contest are arguing over who is the most electable statewide candidate.

The trio squared off at debate Saturday in Goochland organized by a tea party group, the third and final debate all candidates plan to attend before the June primary.

Ed Gillespie, a prominent national Republican who has a large edge in fundraising, pitched himself as a party unifier.

Outspoken conservative Corey Stewart said he's proven he could win statewide by winning local elections in a Democratic-leaning Northern Virginia county.

And state Sen. Frank Wagner touted his military service and connections to the Hampton Roads area.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only states electing new governors this year and they could provide a window into President Trump's popularity.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos