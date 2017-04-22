Plans for Omaha Civic Auditorium site to be presented in May

Plans for apartments, offices, stores and possibly a new downtown public library at the sight of the old Omaha Civic Auditorium will be presented to the city's planning board next month.
The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pmdPOl ) that the developer, Tetrad Property Group, envisions a grocery, a fitness center and civic buildings.
Engineers' drawings show four buildings on the site, the tallest at seven stories, arranged around and amphitheater and promenade.
The four buildings combined would have a total of about 740,000 square feet (68747.68 sq. meters) and cost of about $200 million.
The 62-year-old auditorium was torn down last year. Local leaders said the building was unable to keep pace with booking events at nearby venues.
The city planning board meets May 3.
