April 22, 2017 12:48 PM

Plans for Omaha Civic Auditorium site to be presented in May

OMAHA, Neb.

Plans for apartments, offices, stores and possibly a new downtown public library at the sight of the old Omaha Civic Auditorium will be presented to the city's planning board next month.

The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pmdPOl ) that the developer, Tetrad Property Group, envisions a grocery, a fitness center and civic buildings.

Engineers' drawings show four buildings on the site, the tallest at seven stories, arranged around and amphitheater and promenade.

The four buildings combined would have a total of about 740,000 square feet (68747.68 sq. meters) and cost of about $200 million.

The 62-year-old auditorium was torn down last year. Local leaders said the building was unable to keep pace with booking events at nearby venues.

The city planning board meets May 3.

