Montana infrastructure bonding bill looms

Montana lawmakers expect to make another attempt at passing an infrastructure bonding bill, possibly as soon as Monday.
Both chambers of the Legislature cleared their decks in recent days in anticipation of another last-minute showdown to hammer out an agreement.
On Saturday, the House gave final approval to 21 bills and considered 11 others.
Among those finalized was a proposal to raise the fuel tax for the first time in a quarter-century. The measure now heads to the Gov. Steve Bullock, who welcomes it as part of his push for funding the state's infrastructure needs, including state building and remodeling projects.
The Legislature has already authorized about $1.1 billion in infrastructure spending.
Still uncertain is whether lawmakers will approve a bonding measure to pay for several more building projects.
