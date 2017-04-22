National Politics

April 22, 2017 11:23 AM

Police: Woman killed by own car in apparent accident

The Associated Press
LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Las Cruces police say a 62-year-old woman is dead after being struck and pinned under her own car in what appears to be an accident.

Police say investigators believe Jill Thompson mistakenly started the car while the automatic transmission was in reverse instead of park and that she then was struck as the car drove in reverse while she was opening gates at the end of the driveway Thursday.

According to police, investigators placed the car's transmission in reverse and turned on the ignition, which started the car.

A relative found Thompson under the car after becoming concerned when she heard the car's engine running.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos