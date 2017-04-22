National Politics

April 22, 2017 9:46 AM

Exhibit re Nazi persecution of Jewish lawyers coming to NO

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

An exhibit about the oppression of Jewish lawyers in Nazi Germany is coming to New Orleans.

"Lawyers Without Rights : Jewish Lawyers in Germany under the Third Reich," features hundreds of photographs, documents and artifacts.

NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2oG8mAB) reports that it will be on free display at the Louisiana Supreme Court Museum in the French Quarter from April 28 through May 31.

Former Louisiana Bar Association president Mark Cunningham arranged for the touring exhibit's New Orleans appearance. He says it has already been displayed in more than 100 cities in Germany, the United States and other countries.

The exhibit's website notes that New Orleans' Jewish Community Center will host a holocaust remembrance event on Sunday.

