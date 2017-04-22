National Politics

April 22, 2017 9:38 AM

Police shoot suspect after altercation in Baltimore County

The Associated Press
WINDSOR MILL, Md.

Police say an officer shot a suspect after an altercation in Baltimore County.

Local news media outlets report that the shooting happened Friday night while officers were investigating a stolen car.

Baltimore County Police Spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Bylen says there was an altercation after police encountered the stolen vehicle and an officer was assaulted. She says an officer shot a suspect.

Bylen says the vehicle fled, but was stopped shortly afterward and several people were arrested. The condition of the person who was shot was not immediately available on Saturday.

