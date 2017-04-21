National Politics

April 21, 2017 2:18 AM

Florida man faces 12 years in prison for trafficking teen

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A Florida man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for sexually trafficking a 15-year-old girl.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on Thursday handed down the sentence to 22-year-old Antwan Harper in a federal courtroom in Jacksonville.

Harper also was ordered to serve five years of supervision after his release.

He pleaded guilty in November to charges.

Prosecutors say Harper met a 15-year-old girl and advertised her for prostitution online.

Prosecutors also say his associates and fellow gang members paid Harper to have sex with the teen.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos