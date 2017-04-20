National Politics

April 20, 2017 2:06 PM

Florida bill gets tougher on drug trafficking offenses

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The Florida House unanimously passed a bill that would include murder charges for someone who distributes certain drugs that result in the user's death.

Thursday's passage of the bill (HB 477) comes as the state is struggling to stem growing opioid abuses and overdoses. Lawmakers said they want drug dealers to know they will not tolerate the way they prey on the weak.

The measure adds fentanyl and other synthetic drugs to the state's drug trafficking statute, and would also make it a felony to possess 10 grams or more of such drugs. A similar Senate bill is headed to its last committee stop.

The bill's passage in the House comes a week after Gov. Rick Scott announced a series of workshops aimed at tackling the opioid abuse.

