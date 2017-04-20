Chicago agrees to make polling places disabled accessible

Chicago election officials say hundreds of polling places will need modifications or have to be moved to make them accessible to the disabled.
The changes are part of a settlement that the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners and the U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago announced Thursday. The agreement says that the board must make every polling site accessible to the disabled by the Nov. 6, 2018 election.
The Department of Justice says it reviewed more than 100 polling places in Chicago and found many have architectural barriers that make them inaccessible for voters who have mobility or vision impairments. Under Illinois and federal law all polling places must be accessible to the disabled.
The election board says it has partnered with the disability-advocacy group Equip for Equality to plan the changes.
