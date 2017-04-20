National Politics

April 20, 2017 10:58 AM

Alaska sues federal government over Knik River ownership

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

The state of Alaska is suing the federal government over ownership of submerged land in a river in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2oOxbdK) reports the state is suing the Bureau of Land Management over a disputed portion of the Knik (kuh-NIK) River between Friday Creek and the Knik Glacier.

The state sued after the BLM decided to convey that portion of the Knik River to the Eklutna Inc. Native corporation as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.

Alaska at statehood was given ownership of navigable waterways within state boundaries and says the disputed section is navigable.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth says she would have preferred to avoid litigation but the federal government refuses to recognize the state's rights to the lands and waters.

