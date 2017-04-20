Charges added against ex-lawmaker in Arkansas bribery case

An amended indictment has removed one charge and added four charges against a former Arkansas senator and alleged co-conspirators in a bribery case.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2ouMYus ) reports that former Republican Sen. Jon Woods is accused of accepting bribes from Ecclesia College president Oren Paris III in return for state grants to the college. Randell Shelton Jr. is accused of passing the bribes to Woods through his consulting firm in return for a share.
The amended indictment shows Woods faces 15 counts of wires fraud, instead of 12. Paris and Shelton face 13 wire fraud counts instead of 10. All three also face one count of mail fraud.
The defendants face up to 20 years in prison, plus fines and forfeiture of any money or property acquired.
