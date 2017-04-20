Colorado Republican leader's charges dropped in fatal crash

A Republican Party leader in Colorado had two charges against him dropped hours after being cited in a fatal crash.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/2pWg5Ie ) Thursday that police had charged El Paso GOP Chairman Trevor Dierdorff with careless driving causing death and failing to exercise due care. Three hours later, prosecutors announced the charges had been dismissed.
Dierdorff had been backing into a parking space March 28 when he hit 79-year-old Mel Tolbert, who died five days later.
District Attorney Dan May says prosecutors cannot successfully follow a case when the pedestrian had been the one breaking the law.
Colorado law states pedestrians must yield to vehicles in the roadway when not in a crosswalk. It also states it is legal to drive in reverse on a roadway.
