North Carolina's largest city police dropping rural areas

The police department in North Carolina's largest city will stop serving rural areas next year.
Local media report that Mecklenburg County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to drop police coverage for the 60,000 people who do not live in Charlotte or one of the six small towns in the county.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has served the rural areas for years.
Huntersville has asked that its officers be allowed to patrol the areas outside the town of 2,400 people.
Huntersville Police Chief Cleveland Spruill says his department can do a better job for the $3 million being spent now.
Mecklenburg County estimates it pays the city of Charlotte about $18 million to serve rural residents.
The city and county have had the police agreement since 1996.
