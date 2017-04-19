National Politics

Senate leader leaves post in Ohio to pursue governorship

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee) is stepping down as the leader of the Ohio Senate Democratic caucus to devote more time to his run for governor.

Schiavoni announced Wednesday that he was leaving the minority leader's job effective April 26. Senate Democrats have unanimously elected state Sen. Kenny Yuko, of Richmond Heights, as his replacement.

Schiavoni, of the Youngstown suburb of Boardman, said he will continue to serve on legislative committees, hear testimony and vote on bills.

He is one of three Democrats in the 2018 governor's race so far. The others are former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton and former state Rep. Connie Pillich.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, a Republican, recently left her job as state insurance director as she prepares for a run for governor.

