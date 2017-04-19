National Politics

April 19, 2017 10:12 PM

Father of fallen Muslim-American soldier decries travel ban

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

The father of a Muslim-American soldier who died in combat in Iraq has filed an amicus brief supporting a federal judge's decision to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Gold Star father Khizr Khan drew national attention when he criticized the anti-Muslim rhetoric of then-Republican nominee Trump during the Democratic National Convention.

Attorneys for Kahn filed his brief Wednesday in San Francisco where the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering an appeal to the ruling by U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson.

Watson in March issued a temporary restraining order against the revised travel ban ordered by Trump after the state of Hawaii filed a lawsuit challenging the revised ban.

The ban blocks new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily halts the U.S. refugee program.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos