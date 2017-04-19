2 incumbents to keep seats on Dover council

Two incumbent councilmen will keep their seats on the Dover City Council.
Media outlets report that Second District incumbent William Hare defeated James Galvin in Tuesday's election with 68 percent of votes. Third District incumbent Fred Neil won 83 percent of votes to beat his two challengers, Lance Moffa and Jane Rolfes.
In the First District, Tanner Polce defeated Will Garfunkel and Matthew Lindell with 41 percent of the votes. He will fill the seat of retiring James Hutchison Sr.
Fourth District City Councilman David Anderson and At-Large Councilman Timothy Slavin ran unopposed.
A special election will be held in May to fill the seat of First District Councilman James Hosfelt Jr., who won a special election in March for Kent County Levy Court's Second District.
