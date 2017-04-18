National Politics

April 18, 2017 3:07 PM

Florida Senate poised to regulate ride-sharers Uber, Lyft

By ANA CEBALLOS Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The Florida Senate is poised to pass a bill that accommodates ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft by not subjecting them to a medley of laws imposed by local governments.

The Senate on Tuesday moved the measure toward a final vote this week, meaning that a four-year-long effort to regulate the ride-hailing industry could soon head to Gov. Rick Scott for review. The House passed an identical version last week.

The proposed legislation would require drivers to undergo criminal background checks and carry insurance policies covering death and bodily injury incidents as well as property damage.

The bill sets a statewide regulatory framework for companies, but local governments would still be able to impose airport pickup fees as long as they charge taxis the same amount.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos