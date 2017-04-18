National Politics

April 18, 2017 1:29 PM

North Dakota passes measure to protect drug informants

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The North Dakota Legislature has passed a measure that establishes protections for confidential drug informants.

The action Tuesday comes more than three years after 20-year-old college student Andrew Sadek was found dead in a river with a bullet in his head and a backpack of rocks tied to his body.

His parents, Tammy and John Sadek, have lobbied lawmakers to pass legislation so that informants can be better informed of their legal options to understand the risks they may be taking.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum. The bill clarifies the rights of people offered the role as a confidential drug informant, including their right to an attorney.

It also requires a written agreement with an informant. Law enforcement agencies also must undergo training before using them.

