Roving dirt bikers could prompt crackdown in Providence

A Providence city councilman is calling for a crackdown after a band of dirt bikes and ATVs barreled through a busy public park on Easter Sunday.
Michael Correia said Tuesday he sent a letter to police asking them to enforce the city's ordinance that prohibits such recreational vehicles from city streets, sidewalks and in parks.
Correia says he's received many calls from constituents who witnessed dozens of the vehicles speeding through Riverside Park. The park has a playground that attracts families with small children.
He's asking the police department to increase its presence in the area. Police officers tried to follow the bikers after they sped out of the park Sunday, arresting one 26-year-old rider after he fell off his bike.
Comments