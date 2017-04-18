Ex-Passaic mayor sentenced to 27 months for taking bribes

A judge has sentenced the former mayor of Passaic to 27 months in prison for taking $110,000 in bribes from two developers in exchange for directing federal housing funds to a failed low-income housing project.
The judge on Tuesday also ordered Alex Blanco to pay $110,000 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.
The Democrat had faced up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Blanco resigned after pleading guilty in November.
Blanco won a special election in 2008 to succeed Mayor Samuel Rivera, who resigned and was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2008 for accepting bribes. He was released from prison in 2010.
Comments