National Politics

April 17, 2017 11:13 PM

Vermont police department warning dog owners of hot cars

The Associated Press
BRATTLEBORO, Vt.

A Vermont police department is once again warning dog owners about the dangers of leaving dogs in closed cars.

Brattleboro police say that when outdoor temperatures reach 70 degrees, the temperature in a car can rise to more than 100 degrees.

The warning came when temperatures in some parts of Vermont soared into the 80s over the weekend.

While temperatures aren't forecast to be as warm in the coming days, summer temperatures are coming.

In addition to potentially hurting dogs that are left in the cars, owners can be ticketed or even arrested.

