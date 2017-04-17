National Politics

April 17, 2017 1:04 PM

Former Norfolk official gets 6 years in corruption case

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

A former Norfolk treasurer and City Council member has been sentenced to six years in prison for corruption.

A federal judge handed down Anthony Burfoot's sentence Monday. Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. said the prison term matches the time in which Burfoot took bribes from developers. Burfoot also must pay $250,000 in restitution.

Morgan noted Burfoot's efforts to improve public housing. But he said Burfoot paid himself first, leaving one project unfinished.

The judge also called Burfoot "greedy," saying he didn't need the money because his wife is a physician.

Prosecutors had requested 15 years. Burfoot's attorney said he deserved no more than two years.

Burfoot was convicted in December. During the trial, developers testified that they gave him cash, a luxury automobile and the use of a beach house.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos