Wyoming fed land transfer movement loses steam

State Senate President Eli Bebout says the election of President Donald Trump seems to have reduced for now the need for any legislative efforts in Wyoming to wrest public lands away from the federal government.
The Riverton Republican says he doesn't anticipate any major legislation aimed at securing state ownership next year.
He tells the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2omYrMT) that the Trump administration gives lawmakers hope that the federal government will manage lands with local interests in mind.
Advocates for states taking over federal land have begrudged the amount of time it takes to permit oil and gas, timber and other projects and disagreed with federal environmental regulations.
But sportsmen and conservationists argued the state wouldn't be able to manage the additional 25 million acres of Wyoming.
