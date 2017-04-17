National Politics

April 17, 2017 8:48 AM

Biden to deliver Maine college commencement address May 21

The Associated Press
WATERVILLE, Maine

Former Vice President Joe Biden is planning to be in Maine next month to deliver Colby College's commencement address.

The May 21 ceremony will be held on the lawn of Miller Library, weather permitting. It is open to the public. In case of rain, tickets will be required for admission to the gymnasium in the Harold Alfond Athletic Center. The event will be simulcast and available for viewing in the field house.

College President David Greene said Biden's life of public service has been marked by his commitment to equality of opportunity, global cooperation, human health, and violence prevention — all in a spirit of acceptance and bipartisanship.

Biden served with Democratic President Barack Obama and is a former U.S. senator from Delaware.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans
Norma McCorvey, formerly 'Jane Roe' of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion 0:40

Norma McCorvey, formerly 'Jane Roe' of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion
Ginsburg: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice' 1:57

Ginsburg: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos