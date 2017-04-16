National Politics

April 16, 2017 2:22 PM

Oklahoma judge arrested, he and wife deny abuse allegation

The Associated Press
MUSKOGEE, Okla.

An Oklahoma municipal court judge arrested for domestic abuse of his wife denies the allegation, and his wife also says she was never struck by the man.

Police say Muskogee Judge C. Bart Fite was arrested Friday after his wife — Margie Fite — complained to police following an argument with her husband. Police say officers saw signs of physical abuse on Margie Fite.

The couple told the Muskogee Phoenix (http://bit.ly/2oNxbe8 ) they argued and Bart Fite said he wanted a divorce and would seek to remove her from their home.

Margie Fite says she only wanted police to remove her husband from the home for the weekend because she had nowhere to stay.

Bart Fife says his wife bruised her elbow on a bedpost.

No charges have been filed.

