Cheyenne to host several events for 150th anniversary

The city of Cheyenne is moving forward with plans for its 150th anniversary celebration this year.
Mayor Marian Orr named a committee to prepare the celebratory events about two months ago, and committee coordinator Mona Pearl says they've already planned a host of events scheduled from July 4 through at least Aug. 18.
The first will be a formal kickoff on July 4 at Cheyenne's Romero Park, featuring a hot dog eating contest and games for children.
"It is a beautiful, safe place to be near the banks of Crow Creek, and it also offers us an indoor option" if the weather is bad that day, Pearl told The Wyoming Tribune Eagle (https://goo.gl/Mmgl8A ).
The proximity to Crow Creek is important because Gen. Grenville Dodge and his survey crew in 1867 first plotted the site that would become Cheyenne at the point where the Union Pacific Railroad crossed Crow Creek.
Other celebrations this summer will feature live music, a fireworks show and a history night.
Pearl said the committee has two events planned for Aug. 8, which marks the day the city was officially incorporated 150 years ago.
The first will be in Romero Park, where Mayor Orr and the City Council will dedicate a time capsule, which will then be buried with instructions to be reopened in 2067. The mayor and council members also will open the time capsule buried during Cheyenne's centennial celebration in 1967.
Later in the evening, a party at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza will feature live music, fireworks and enough birthday cake for 6,000 people.
"This working committee, in a very short amount of time, has come up with an absolutely amazing schedule of events that will really serve as the backbone for an entire year of celebration," Orr said Friday.
Comments