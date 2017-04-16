Police: Jackson officer killed in ATV crash

The Jackson Police Department says one of its officers was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident.
The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying Lt. Shawn Howard had been killed in an Easter Sunday accident in the Quicksand Creek Community of Breathitt County.
No details were given about the cause of the ATV accident.
Department officials said Howard loved children and had a passion for Jackson City Basketball. He leaves behind a wife and 6-year-old daughter.
In the statement, Jackson Police said the department will never be the same without him.
