April 16, 2017 12:49 PM

Beloit man jailed after nearly crashing into squad car

The Associated Press
BELOIT, Wis.

A Beloit man is in jail after authorities say he nearly hit a Rock County sheriff's deputy.

A statement from the sheriff's office says the 36-year-old suspect was driving northbound in the middle of County Highway D north of Beloit when he nearly struck a deputy who was driving south.

The statement says the deputy then stopped the suspect, who failed field sobriety tests, and arrested him for fourth-offense OWI. The suspect's license had been revoked.

The suspect also faces a potential charge of felony threats to a law enforcement officer for allegedly threatening to kill the deputy and family members.

