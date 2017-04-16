National Politics

April 16, 2017 9:35 AM

Prosecutors: Police fatally shoot armed man at Paterson home

The Associated Press
PATERSON, N.J.

Authorities say a man armed with a handgun was fatally shot by a police officer at a Paterson home.

Passaic County prosecutors say the shooting occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday after police responded to a call at the Fulton Place residence. They say an officer fired multiple shots at the man, who was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The officer was not injured. Authorities say a gun was recovered at the scene, but further details were not disclosed.

Prosecutors would not comment on why police were called to the home or provide further details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

The shooting remains under review by the prosecutor's office, which is standard procedure following police-involved shootings.

