National Politics

April 16, 2017 2:03 AM

Florida lawmakers want manatees listed as 'endangered'

The Associated Press
SARASOTA, Fla.

Some Florida lawmakers want manatees back on the endangered species list.

Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the large marine mammal was now considered "threatened" instead of "endangered" because its population had increased. The status upgrade didn't change any federal for manatees.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Florida, wrote Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke last week, asking him to overturn that decision. According to a statement from the Sarasota Republican's office, 10 other representatives from Florida from both parties also signed the letter.

The letter said the wildlife service's decision was "potentially very harmful to the survival of the iconic Florida animal." It also said state and local officials could consider weakening manatee protections such as slow-speed boating zones because of the wildlife service's decision.

There's an estimated population of 6,620 manatees in Florida.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans
Norma McCorvey, formerly 'Jane Roe' of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion 0:40

Norma McCorvey, formerly 'Jane Roe' of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion
Ginsburg: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice' 1:57

Ginsburg: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos