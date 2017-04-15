Bill would require parental consent for non-academic surveys

A Republican-backed proposal in the Legislature would require parental consent before elementary, middle and high school students can take "non-academic" surveys.
The bill has passed the Senate and House lawmakers will be working on it Tuesday.
It makes an exception for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "youth risk behavior survey" which is regularly administered and asks questions about drug use and other risky behaviors.
Supporters of the bill say parents should have a say in what their students are asked about. But opponents say the bill will make it harder to get accurate data. The bill would apply to surveys on topics such as dating violence, mental health or anything non-academic.
Sen. Kevin Avard, the lead sponsor, tells the Concord Monitor the goal is to protect parents' rights.
