Decorated veteran to be grand marshal of State Fair Parade

A decorated World War II veteran from Minot has been chosen to be the grand marshal of this summer's North Dakota State Fair Parade.
Ninety-five-year-old Lynn Aas earned the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for his bravery during World War II, during which he survived a glider crash and a shrapnel attack.
He traveled to Belgium in 2015 to join other veterans from around the world in commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
Aas also served in the North Dakota Legislature in four sessions in the 1960s and 1980s.
The theme of this year's parade is "Serving North Dakota and Beyond." It starts at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, in Minot.
Comments