Correction: Governor-Hayes story

In a story April 14 about candidates filing to run for Maine governor in 2018, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Terry Hayes was the first candidate to file. At least two others have filed with the Maine ethics commission: Republican Deril Stubenrod and Democrat Patrick Eisenhart.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Independent treasurer becomes latest gubernatorial candidate
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Independent Maine Treasurer Terry Hayes is the latest candidate to file papers to run for governor, saying she's in the race "all the way to the end."
The former Democrat who was nominated to her current post by Republicans tells Maine Public that she wants to bring civility back to politics. She hopes to run as a publicly financed candidate under the Clean Election Act if lawmakers don't change the program.
Other politicians including Sen. Susan Collins are mulling a gubernatorial run. At least two others have filed paperwork with the Maine ethics commission: Republican Deril Stubenrod, of Clinton, and Democrat Patrick Eisenhart, of Augusta.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage is prevented by term limits from running again.
Hayes said she doesn't have any concerns about running a campaign while serving as treasurer, saying it won't be the first time she's held two full-time jobs.
