Ex-officer in Oklahoma City area sentenced for pawning guns

A former police lieutenant of an Oklahoma City suburb has been sentenced to five years in prison after pawning items, including guns, belonging to the police department to fuel his gambling addiction.
The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2pjaz3e ) reports that 46-year-old Lacky Joe Harkins of Midwest City pleaded guilty Wednesday to 22 counts of making a false declaration of ownership to a pawnbroker, four counts of concealing stolen property and one count of embezzlement.
Harkins was accused of using his undercover state driver's license to pawn his two city-issued pistols and a shotgun multiple times. He also was accused of pawning a pistol that belonged to another Midwest City officer.
Records show Harkins also was ordered to pay over $1,000 to the Midwest City Police Department and $500 to a pawn shop.
