Wampanoag chief who signed treaty with Pilgrims returns home

The remains of the Wampanoag (WAHM'-pah-nahg) leader who forged a peaceful relationship with the Pilgrims will be reburied at his original gravesite in Rhode Island.
Members of the Wampanoag Nation have spent 20 years tracking down the remains and artifacts of Massasoit Ousamequin (oosa-meek-KWAN').
Ramona Peters, who coordinated the effort, says it's their "spiritual and cultural obligation."
According to the Wampanoags, Ousamequin signed the first treaty with the Pilgrims after they arrived on the Mayflower, promising in 1621 to protect each other.
Ousamequin was buried on a hilltop in Warren overlooking Narragansett Bay. His remains and artifacts were scattered when a railroad was built through the burial site and archaeologists and local residents dug there.
Artifacts were kept at seven museums. A private ceremony is planned for May at the gravesite.
