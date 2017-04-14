National Politics

April 14, 2017 8:26 AM

Man who kidnapped and killed girl dies in prison

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A New Jersey man who was 19 when he snatched a sleeping 6-year-old neighbor from her bed and killed her has died in prison.

State officials say 42-year-old Kevin Aquino was found unresponsive in his cell at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton on March 11.

Corrections Department spokesman Matt Schuman tells the Asbury Park Press Aquino was last seen alive 20 minutes earlier after he took a shower. His prison sentence would have expired in 2049.

Under a plea agreement in 1995, the convicted sex offender said he went to his neighbors' Manalapan Township home because he "wanted sex." He described how Amanda Wengert woke up and struggle as he carried her into the backyard of his parents' home. Aquino said he "smashed her head against the tree."

