National Politics

April 14, 2017 8:53 AM

Sheriff called to defuse disruption involving judge

The Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

A Tennessee sheriff says he was called to defuse a disruption when a Chattanooga judge on medical disability leave visited the courthouse to find another judge's belongings in his office.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2pz1LVX) that General Sessions Judge David Bales calmed down after the two chatted and he left the courthouse on his own.

Bales had missed several months for cancer treatments before asking Gov. Bill Haslam in March to name a temporary replacement, saying he was hoping to return "as soon as possible."

Bales told the newspaper he arrived at the courthouse to find another judge had removed his belongings and had put them into her smaller office. He said her desk, lamps and files were in his office.

Bales said the disruption arose when he began returning those items.

