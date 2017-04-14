National Politics

April 14, 2017 1:13 AM

Heating oil prices drop as temperature climbs in Maine

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The Governor's Energy Office says the price of heating oil in Maine has dropped 9 cents since the middle of March.

The statewide average cash price for No. 2 heating oil was $2.17 per gallon this week.

The statewide price of kerosene was also down 7 cents, to $2.72. Propane prices have fallen 12 cents in that time and are now down to $2.43 per gallon.

The state found the highest heating oil price was $2.41, while the lowest price was $1.95. Northern Maine had a higher average at $2.28 per gallon.

The figures reflect an April 10 survey.

