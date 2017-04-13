Jacksonville reaches settlement over fatal police shooting

The city of Jacksonville has reached a $1.9 million settlement with the family of an unarmed black man killed by a white police officer.
The Florida Times-Union (https://goo.gl/yC74bN) reports that a nearly five-year saga came to an end Thursday with a personal apology from Sheriff Mike Williams to the family of Davinian Williams. The settlement must still be approved in court.
Officials say former Officer Jeff Edwards shot Williams several times during a traffic stop in May 2012. Though Williams was found to have crack cocaine in his socks, former Sheriff John Rutherford fired Edwards, saying the officer had better alternatives and failed to follow procedure. Edwards later won his job back through arbitration but then resigned a year later.
Williams' apology letter discusses reforms the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made since the shooting.
