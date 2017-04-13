Court upholds ruling tossing suit targeting LGBT protections

The Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a decision dismissing a lawsuit aimed at overturning protections for gay and transgender students at a northern Virginia school district.
The lawsuit was filed after the Fairfax County School Board voted to add "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" to its non-discrimination policy. Andrea Lafferty, president of the Traditional Values Coalition, and a student argued in their complaint that the policy is unlawful because such protections aren't included in state law.
The state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that said Lafferty and the student lacked standing to bring the lawsuit. The justices wrote that the student's "general distress" over the non-discrimination policy isn't enough to allow him to bring a lawsuit against the school.
