April 13, 2017 10:08 AM

Ex-Richmond employee, center of audit, hired in Petersburg

The Associated Press
PETERSBURG, Va.

A former city of Richmond employee central to a critical internal audit has been hired to work for the city of Petersburg.

Media outlets report 59-year-old Emmanuel Adediran signed an offer letter Friday to become Petersburg's public works director for a 90-day trial without benefits at an annual salary of $102,000.

Adediran drew scrutiny in January 2016 when the city auditor's office revealed that Adediran, then Richmond's public works director, used 38 hours of city time to oversee the building of former Mayor Dwight Jones' church in Chesterfield.

Following the discovery, Adediran gave up vacation time to make up for the time. He wasn't charged with a crime. Adediran left his job with Richmond after the election of Mayor Levar Stoney.

Adediran declined an interview through his lawyer, Jim Thorsen.

