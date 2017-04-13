Agreement could be imminent settling charges against sheriff

Criminal charges against the Ward County sheriff could soon be settled.
Attorneys have been working on an agreement in the case against Sheriff Steve Kukowski. The sheriff is facing charges in the 2014 death of a jail inmate, Dustin Irwin. The misdemeanors against Kukowski allege, in part, that he did not attempt to get medical care for Irwin, despite being aware of the medical condition.
A special prosecutor is handling proceedings to remove the sheriff from office, which begin Monday unless an agreement is finalized. The Ward County Commission met in closed session with attorneys this week to talk about the case.
