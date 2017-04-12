National Politics

April 12, 2017 4:05 PM

Democrats' executive director leaves for statewide campaign

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

The state Democratic Party's executive director has left to work on a statewide campaign.

Top races for 2018 include contests for governor and U.S. House, both of which are currently controlled by Republicans. Suzanne Jones Pranger wrote in her resignation letter that she was departing to pursue "professional opportunities working with a statewide campaign."

Jones Pranger says that South Dakota Democrats have many great potential candidates like state Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton. The party hired Jones Pranger in 2015.

Sutton tells the Argus Leader that he hasn't made a final decision about running for governor or Congress — or neither.

Republicans hold every statewide office and supermajorities in both legislative chambers.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans
Norma McCorvey, formerly 'Jane Roe' of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion 0:40

Norma McCorvey, formerly 'Jane Roe' of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion
Ginsburg: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice' 1:57

Ginsburg: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos